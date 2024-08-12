Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Renowned Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara, who went missing after being injured on Broad Peak, has tragically passed away. His death was confirmed on Monday by Ayaz Shigri, the vice president of the Alpine Club.

According to the details, Sadpara sustained injuries while descending from the summit of Broad Peak, which stands at 8,047 meters. Despite efforts to rescue him, he could not be saved.

A Pakistan Army helicopter successfully evacuated four other climbers to the base camp, where attempts were made to retrieve Sadpara’s body.

Sadpara was an accomplished mountaineer, having summited four major peaks, including K2. He played a key role in the ‘K2 Clean-up Expedition’ and was instrumental in recovering the body of Hassan Shigri last year. His loss is deeply felt in the mountaineering community.





