MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Centre, has issued a stern warning, threatening to withdraw its support if the Nawaz-led party fails to honor the commitments made during their power-sharing agreement.

Speaking to the media, senior MQM-P leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Farooq Sattar cautioned the ruling PML-N of serious repercussions if Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is removed from his position.

"MQM-P will reassess its alliance with the government if it does not uphold its promise of retaining Tessori as the Sindh governor," Sattar stated. He emphasized that it was explicitly agreed upon during the government's formation that Tessori would remain in his role as governor.

Sattar expressed his dismay over the government's alleged decision to replace Tessori, describing it as a breach of trust.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had dismissed rumors about Tessori's removal, insisting that there was no truth to the reports.

This development arises amidst ongoing speculation about Tessori's potential replacement, a matter that has been a point of contention for some time. The MQM-P has voiced its dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the issue, warning of severe consequences if Tessori is indeed replaced.

Sources close to the matter have indicated that discussions between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N have been underway concerning a possible change in the Sindh governorship.