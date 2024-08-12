Need For Political Reform

Pakistan’s major political leaders must reform their own parties. Almost all major political parties, including PTI, PMLN, and PPP, are being run as tribal groups dominated either by an individual or a family. The result of this outdated and archaic system is an acute dearth of merit in the choice of leadership.
Such political parties are hostage to the dictates and ambitions of a few, totally oblivious to ground realities. They are unaware of the demands and expectations of a population where the balance of the majority of eligible voters is shifting towards a younger generation, calling the shots in a free and fair general election. This age group is unwilling to follow in the footsteps of their elders’ political affiliations and loyalties. There is no place in a democracy for such tribal loyalties, especially for cult-like groups who look up to their political party leader as a messiah or murshad who cannot be questioned or held accountable.
Power corrupts, and absolute power in the hands of a few is a recipe for fascism to emerge. Intolerance in any society is like cancer. It destroys the morals and ethics of a society and creates deep divisions and polarisation, which can lead to chaos. The use of violence increases when the human mind becomes enslaved to extremist cults. The basic objective of improving the lives of ordinary people by investing in education and health becomes a secondary priority.
It is time our major political parties realised the need to let fresh blood take charge. While it is natural for fathers to overlook the shortcomings of their children, the people whose votes they seek are repulsed by such a mindset.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.