Need For Political Reform

Pakistan’s major political lead­ers must reform their own parties. Almost all major political parties, including PTI, PMLN, and PPP, are being run as tribal groups dominated either by an individ­ual or a family. The result of this outdated and archaic system is an acute dearth of merit in the choice of leadership.

Such political parties are hos­tage to the dictates and ambitions of a few, totally oblivious to ground realities. They are unaware of the demands and expectations of a population where the balance of the majority of eligible voters is shifting towards a younger gen­eration, calling the shots in a free and fair general election. This age group is unwilling to follow in the footsteps of their elders’ political affiliations and loyalties. There is no place in a democracy for such tribal loyalties, especially for cult-like groups who look up to their political party leader as a messiah or murshad who cannot be ques­tioned or held accountable.

Power corrupts, and absolute power in the hands of a few is a recipe for fascism to emerge. In­tolerance in any society is like cancer. It destroys the morals and ethics of a society and creates deep divisions and polarisation, which can lead to chaos. The use of violence increases when the human mind becomes enslaved to extremist cults. The basic ob­jective of improving the lives of ordinary people by investing in education and health becomes a secondary priority.

It is time our major political par­ties realised the need to let fresh blood take charge. While it is nat­ural for fathers to overlook the shortcomings of their children, the people whose votes they seek are repulsed by such a mindset.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.