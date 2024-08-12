New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

FAISALABAD - The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for daily use commodities for the convenience of the general public. A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh presided over a meeting of DPCC and reviewed the prices of various items.

The meeting after thorough discussion decided that white grams (big local) will be sold at Rs.313 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale while its retail price would be Rs.322 per kg. Similarly, white grams (small) will be sold at Rs.264 and Rs.270 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.305 and Rs.315 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.285 and Rs.295 per kg, gram pulses (big) Rs.310 and Rs.320 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.285 and Rs.294 per kg, Mung pulses (unwashed) at Rs.300 and Rs.310 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.530 and Rs.545 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.510 and Rs.525 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.250 and Rs.260 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.275 and Rs.285 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.295 and Rs.300 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.240 and Rs.250 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.250 and Rs.260 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.126 and Rs.132 per kg, milk at Rs.170 per liter in Tehsil City and at Rs.160 per liter in other Tehsils, yogurt at Rs.180 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.170 per kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1600 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1550 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.750 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.13, Khameeri Roti at Rs.18, Naan plain at Rs.20, ice at Rs.10 per kg and Samosa at Rs.60 per piece.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items will be issued on a daily basis and strict action would be taken against profiteers without any discrimination, the spokesman added.