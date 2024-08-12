Olympic Gold and Glory for Pakistan

By Zulfiqar Ahmed

Arshad Nadeem has truly lived up to the nation’s expectations. The young athlete from Mian Channu not only secured gold for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024 but also set a new Olympic record with a breathtaking throw of 92.97 meters. This victory marks Pakistan’s first individual gold in four decades and its first Olympic medal in 32 years. Arshad’s performance was outstanding, surpassing his closest competitor, the defending champion Neeraj Chopra, by a significant margin (Chopra’s best was 89.45 meters). He further solidified his dominance with another impressive throw of 91.79 meters, a feat none of his competitors could match.

His victory has brought a wave of joy and celebration to a nation grappling with socio-economic difficulties, political strife, and uncertainty. Politicians, celebrities, athletes, writers, journalists, and citizens from all walks of life have united to celebrate this historic achievement, eagerly anticipating a hero’s welcome for Arshad. Reflecting on his journey, the obstacles he overcame are a testament to his resilience. Coming from a modest background in Mian Channu, Punjab, Arshad faced financial constraints and lacked proper mentorship. His story is one of remarkable determination and commitment, ultimately leading him to triumph against all odds.

Arshad first gained prominence by ranking 5th in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics. He went on to win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games, and silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, leading up to his Paris victory. Despite his accomplishments, Arshad’s journey was fraught with challenges, including injuries and financial hardships. The lack of adequate support from institutions and government was a significant hurdle. However, private sponsors like PTCL & Ufone stepped in, providing crucial funding and support through their ‘Seena Taan’ campaign, which helped boost his Paris campaign. Arshad credits his success to the nation’s prayers and support, reflecting his humility and gratitude.

Arshad’s success at the Olympics showcases Pakistan’s untapped sporting potential. However, the country faces a severe shortage of opportunities, support, and funding for athletes outside of cricket, which has also seen a decline. Sports like hockey and squash have similarly suffered from neglect. Seeing the green flag proudly wave in the Paris night sky was a moving moment, highlighting how sports can unify and uplift a nation. To build on this success, the government must invest in and support emerging talents across various sports disciplines, enabling Pakistan to compete at the highest levels globally.

Zulfiqar is a freelance writer