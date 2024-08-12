Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Omar Ayub honors the sacrifice of martyred Lt. Uzair Malik in Tirah valley operation

Omar Ayub honors the sacrifice of martyred Lt. Uzair Malik in Tirah valley operation
Web Desk
2:58 AM | August 12, 2024
National

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who embraced martyrdom while courageously battling terrorists in the Tirah Valley.

Expressing his condolences, Omar Ayub assured the martyr's family that both he and his party share in their grief during this difficult time.

"He eliminated four terrorists while leading the operation," Ayub remarked, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Malik.

He further stated that the entire nation pays homage to the extraordinary sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, standing united and resolute alongside their courageous soldiers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024