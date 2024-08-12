Omar Ayub honors the sacrifice of martyred Lt. Uzair Malik in Tirah valley operation

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, , has paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who embraced martyrdom while courageously battling terrorists in the Tirah Valley.

Expressing his condolences, assured the martyr's family that both he and his party share in their grief during this difficult time.

"He eliminated four terrorists while leading the operation," Ayub remarked, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of Lieutenant Malik.

He further stated that the entire nation pays homage to the extraordinary sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, standing united and resolute alongside their courageous soldiers.