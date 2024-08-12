Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan-China to launch new electric motorcycle with swappable batteries

INP
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   In a significant development towards sustainable transportation, Pakistani and Chinese enterprises have collaborated to introduce an electric motorcycle with swappable batteries. This agreement is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the electric vehicle (EV) industry between the two countries, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday. Hammad Khalid, a business consultant announced the exciting collaboration between Super Asia Motors Pvt Ltd of Pakistan and China’s EGO New Green Energy Technology Limited. Together, they are introducing an innovative Electric Motorcycle with swappable batteries. This motorcycle is designed to cater to both commercial and domestic customers.

Additionally, their plans extend to introducing this technology to the 3-wheeler commercial market. Hammad said the swappable battery allows you to swap your empty battery for a fully charged one within 10 seconds.

Jam praises arrival of 800 global companies as a boost for Pakistan’s int’l market presence

You can continue your trip without interruption, extending your range, and making it possible to bring your battery inside to charge. During long rides you can bring an extra battery with you which can be swapped at home or at the office. The newly introduced bike will boast several other key features including a top speed of 90-km/h, a range of 200-km with two batteries, swappable solar-powered batteries conveniently available at petrol stations, and the ability to save up to 70 percent per kilometer. Additionally, it offers strong, dependable, durable, and cost-saving pollution-free travel. “This cutting-edge project brings state-of-the-art technology to Pakistan, with a focus on locally developing components and parts. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to clean energy and job creation in Pakistan,” Hammad added.

In recent years, Pakistan and China have been working together to introduce electric motorcycles in Pakistan, with the goal of promoting eco-friendly transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

BMP wants practical steps to achieve $60b export target for three years

Numerous Chinese companies, in partnership with local Pakistani enterprises, are expanding Pakistan’s electric vehicle industry.

The introduction of these electric motorcycles is anticipated to significantly lower travel costs for consumers while contributing to a greener future by minimising environmental impact.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024