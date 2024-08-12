Pakistan-China to launch new electric motorcycle with swappable batteries

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development towards sustainable transportation, Pakistani and Chinese enterprises have collaborated to introduce an electric motorcycle with swappable batteries. This agreement is expected to pave the way for further advancements in the electric vehicle (EV) industry between the two countries, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday. Hammad Khalid, a business consultant announced the exciting collaboration between Super Asia Motors Pvt Ltd of Pakistan and China’s EGO New Green Energy Technology Limited. Together, they are introducing an innovative Electric Motorcycle with swappable batteries. This motorcycle is designed to cater to both commercial and domestic customers.

Additionally, their plans extend to introducing this technology to the 3-wheeler commercial market. Hammad said the swappable battery allows you to swap your empty battery for a fully charged one within 10 seconds.

You can continue your trip without interruption, extending your range, and making it possible to bring your battery inside to charge. During long rides you can bring an extra battery with you which can be swapped at home or at the office. The newly introduced bike will boast several other key features including a top speed of 90-km/h, a range of 200-km with two batteries, swappable solar-powered batteries conveniently available at petrol stations, and the ability to save up to 70 percent per kilometer. Additionally, it offers strong, dependable, durable, and cost-saving pollution-free travel. “This cutting-edge project brings state-of-the-art technology to Pakistan, with a focus on locally developing components and parts. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to clean energy and job creation in Pakistan,” Hammad added.

In recent years, Pakistan and China have been working together to introduce electric motorcycles in Pakistan, with the goal of promoting eco-friendly transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

Numerous Chinese companies, in partnership with local Pakistani enterprises, are expanding Pakistan’s electric vehicle industry.

The introduction of these electric motorcycles is anticipated to significantly lower travel costs for consumers while contributing to a greener future by minimising environmental impact.