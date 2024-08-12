Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School

Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School
Our Staff Reporter
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan yesterday condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in eastern Gaza on Saturday, which led to the death of over 100 civilians, injuring many more. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, was a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act.

 “The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes,” she said.

Baloch said Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza. “We call on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza,” she added.

Five shot dead in Peshawar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024