Pakistan reaffirms commitment to minority rights and equal opportunities: President Zardari

On Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to protecting the rights of minorities and ensuring equal opportunities for them to thrive in all areas of life, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating Minorities’ Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari emphasized his constitutional duty to safeguard the rights of minorities and to facilitate their full participation in society. “Under the Constitution and the obligations of my office, I am committed to protecting the rights of all minorities and providing them with every necessary support,” he stated.

The president highlighted the significance of observing Minorities’ Day at the national level, noting that it serves to recognize the valuable contributions of various communities living in Pakistan. He also called for an increase in job opportunities for minorities in government departments based on merit and stressed the need to expand the existing job quota for them.

Praising the role of minorities in Pakistan’s national development, Zardari affirmed that they are equal citizens and key contributors to the nation's future. He urged the nation to fully embrace the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which advocates for unity, brotherhood, and religious tolerance.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, was attended by members of parliament, religious leaders, diplomats, media representatives, and members of various minority communities.

Drawing a contrast with the situation in India, President Zardari remarked, “Modi’s India is not a safe haven for minorities,” and commended Quaid-e-Azam’s foresight in recognizing the future challenges that minorities would face in India.

President Zardari also spoke about Pakistan’s longstanding tradition of empathy for those who are suffering and marginalized, emphasizing that the country’s culture and religion instill a deep respect for all minorities. He recited a verse from the renowned Sindhi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to underscore his point.

Reflecting on the Pakistan Movement, Zardari recalled that his father actively participated in the struggle for the country's creation during his youth.

Commenting on the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, the president condemned the indiscriminate strikes targeting Palestinians and people of various faiths.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, congratulated the minorities on the observance of Minorities’ Day and affirmed that all communities in Pakistan enjoy religious freedom and are united by a bond of affection, tolerance, peace, and brotherhood. He emphasized the importance of spreading this message globally.

The minister also cited various constitutional articles that guarantee minority rights, emphasizing that Islamic teachings also advocate for the protection of these rights.

Prominent leaders from minority communities, including Archbishop of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad, Hindu representative Haroon Sarb Diyal, Sikh representative Sardar Gurpal Singh, Bahai representative Dr. Seema Farzad, and Parsi community representative Isphandyar M. Bhandra, also spoke at the event. They expressed their appreciation for the government's efforts to protect their rights, ensure their welfare, and provide equal opportunities across different sectors.

The speakers commended Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech on August 11, 1947, which emphasized religious freedom and the rights of all communities. They also lauded President Zardari for the national observance of Minorities’ Day and the recent signing of the amended Christian Marriage Act of 1872.