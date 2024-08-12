Pakistan secures loan from IDB for crude oil purchases

Pakistan has secured a $500 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to purchase from the international market. The loan will be disbursed in installments throughout the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to sources, Pakistan will receive $100 million from the IDB in the first quarter of FY2024-25, followed by $150 million in the second quarter. The remaining $25 million will be distributed equally in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

This move comes after Pakistan ended its agreement with Saudi Arabia, which allowed for oil purchases on deferred payments. The IDB had previously pledged $3.60 billion to Pakistan during the Geneva Donor's Conference.

In related news, oil prices continued their upward trend for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. Brent crude futures increased by 28 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $79.94 per barrel by 0635 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $77.26 per barrel.

IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore attributed the rise in oil prices to improved US economic data from last week, which alleviated concerns about a potential US recession. Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have contributed to the upward pressure on oil prices.