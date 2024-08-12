William Wallace, a Scottish knight, rose to prominence in the late 13th century as a leader in the Wars of Scottish Indepen­dence against English rule. He became a symbol of Scottish resistance and nationalism, leading guer­rilla warfare against English forces. Wallace’s leg­acy resonates in modern Scotland as a symbol of national pride and independence. His courage and defiance against oppression inspire movements for self-determination and sovereignty around the world today. Wallace’s story reminds us of the en­during struggle for freedom and the importance of standing up against injustice, echoing in contempo­rary movements for democracy and human rights.