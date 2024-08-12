Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom – for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.” –William Wallace

Past in Perspective
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

William Wallace, a Scottish knight, rose to prominence in the late 13th century as a leader in the Wars of Scottish Indepen­dence against English rule. He became a symbol of Scottish resistance and nationalism, leading guer­rilla warfare against English forces. Wallace’s leg­acy resonates in modern Scotland as a symbol of national pride and independence. His courage and defiance against oppression inspire movements for self-determination and sovereignty around the world today. Wallace’s story reminds us of the en­during struggle for freedom and the importance of standing up against injustice, echoing in contempo­rary movements for democracy and human rights.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024