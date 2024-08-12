PFA imposes heavy fines on food owners for violations

LODHRAN - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday raided in various areas and imposed heavy fines on food business owners over violation.

The PFA teams under supervision of Director Operations South Asif Iqbal, conducted operations in Musa Pak, Qadirpur Raan and Chowk Fawara and imposed Rs75,000 fine for the presence of dead insects in sweets, poor cleanliness in the production area, and failure to comply with the given instructions.

Similarly, a milk shop in Bahadurpur was fined Rs 25,000 for selling adulterated ice cream, with the ice cream found to contain starch chemicals. In Gulshan Market, Qadirpur Raan, a restaurant was fined Rs20,000 for using china salt in food preparation and for having dirty water standing on the floor.

Additionally, an ice factory at railway station Shah Rukn-e-Alam was fined Rs 20,000 for the presence of dead insects in ice blocks, lack of a water analysis report, and no record of filter changes. On this occasion, the Director General of Punjab Food Authority said that operations will continue to ensure the provision of quality food to citizens.

50pc BISP beneficiaries to get re-survey in Lodhran district

District Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Lodhran, Irfan Malik, said that there were 1,20,000 beneficiaries registered with BISP across the Lodhran district and about 50 percent got re-surveyed again so far. While talking to APP here on Sunday, district director BISP said that the beneficiaries were asked to visit nearby Tehsil offices for a re-survey so that the financial aid given by the department could continue. He added that the staff was deputed at registration centres for re-survey as the re-survey process would continue by the end of next month of September.

He said that the ongoing quarterly tranche would conclude by next week. The new financial year 2024,25 quarterly instalment would likely be started from the end of the current month, he maintained.

He urged the beneficiaries to get their re-survey immediately to avert any trouble during the upcoming tranche. BISP official further said that the quarterly tranche disbursement process was underway at the seven campsites established by the government across the district. Irfan said that strict monitoring was being made to ensure full payment to the deserving beneficiaries. The BISP beneficiaries should collect the full amount along with a receipt from the retailer and contact the Tehsil office in case of any deductions or complaints, he concluded.