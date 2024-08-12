Photovoltaic tech company expanding in Pakistan

Lahore - AIKO, a global leader in photovoltaic technology, is expanding into Pakistan with the introduction of its top-efficiency N-Type ABC Modules. This move highlights AIKO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable energy solutions to growing markets. The launch event, held at a local hotel in Lahore on Friday August 09 and honoured by the presence of Ch Shafay Hussain, the esteemed Minister of Industries, alongwith prominent government officials, leading importers, distributors, and key EPC companies, highlighted the strong interest and support from Pakistan’s renewable energy sector. “AIKO’s launch of high-efficiency solar modules represents a significant advancement for our renewable energy sector,” said Chief Guest and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department, Government of Punjab. “These innovative modules will be crucial in helping Pakistan achieve its renewable energy goals and enhance our energy infrastructure. Their introduction will also foster greater investment and development in the sector, benefiting our economy and environment while addressing our energy needs,” he maintained.