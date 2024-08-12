‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive in full swing

SARGODHA - As part of ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign, the tree plantation by the Parks and Horticulture

Authority (PHA) is in full swing in the city. According to PHA press release issued here on Sunday, the initiative has been extended

to other tehsils of Sargodha, with a focus to make the region greener and more sustainable. During a visit to Bhalwal, PHA Director General Tauqueer Haider Kazmi planted saplings

at the AC office and provided 300 saplings to the Municipal Committee Bhalwal, assuring them of further support. Speaking on the occasion, the DG PHA said the tree plantation drive, which was launched to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day, had gained momentum across various

tehsils of Sargodha. Stressing the need for campaign, he said that it aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to make Punjab greener and beautiful.

Kazmi said the PHA Sargodha had been actively involved in the campaign since August 1, providing free saplings to the public and offering guidance on tree care. The goal is to ensure the long-term survival of planted trees and contribute significantly to environmental conservation, he added. Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal tehsil, Saad bin Khalid and other local dignitaries appreciated the PHA’s efforts.