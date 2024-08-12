PM announces distribution of one million smartphones to top students

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the federal government will distribute one million smartphones to high-achieving students across Pakistan, including those from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and remote areas of Balochistan.

The announcement was made during an event celebrating the International Day of Youth, organized by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of supporting students nationwide, noting that each province already has its own initiatives to assist students.

Shehbaz Sharif pledged to allocate substantial resources to empower the youth, aiming to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and developed nation. He reflected on his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, highlighting his commitment to providing opportunities for young people to change the country’s future.

“The youth of our country have the potential to elevate the nation to new heights if they are given access to modern education and resources,” he stated.

The Prime Minister shared his vision of equipping talented youth with education in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence to spark a transformative revolution in Pakistan, drawing parallels with China’s progress. He also referenced his past efforts to provide modern facilities to students at Danish Schools.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern that despite Pakistan's abundant resources and 77 years of independence, the country remains burdened by debt, with many citizens unable to meet basic needs. He criticized the disparity between the country’s elite and those living in extreme poverty.

In addition, the Prime Minister announced his personal commitment to funding the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China to enhance agricultural productivity through modern technology. He mentioned that Huawei has committed to training 200,000 young people in IT and advanced education. He also teased the unveiling of a comprehensive national development plan on August 14.

The Prime Minister emphasized that progress is possible by learning from past mistakes and committed to reviving the country’s hockey legacy. He praised javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal after a 40-year drought for Pakistan.

During the event, the Prime Minister launched several key initiatives, including the Commonwealth Youth Alliance Secretariat in Islamabad, the Digital Learning Portal, the PM Green Youth Movement, and the AI for Youth Programme, which offers Intel-certified skills. Other initiatives included Smart Youth, Smart Pakistan, and the distribution of one million tablets and mobile phones to top-performing intermediate students. He also announced the registration of the National Volunteer Corps.

Later, the Prime Minister presented awards to successful young entrepreneurs.