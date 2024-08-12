PM prioritizes welfare of Balochistan as govt's top focus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the welfare of the people of Balochistan is the government's foremost priority.

He made these remarks during a meeting with National Party President Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, who, along with a delegation, met the Prime Minister in Islamabad on Monday. The two leaders discussed the current political situation in Balochistan.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the government's efforts to create job opportunities for the youth of Balochistan. He stressed that these initiatives are part of a broader strategy to uplift the province and ensure its development.

Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the initiative to convert Balochistan's agricultural tubewells to solar energy. He noted that this long-standing demand of the province’s farmers has finally been met, marking a significant step towards sustainable development.

He added that such initiatives reflect positive progress towards the development and prosperity of Balochistan.