Power Sector Board of Directors’ Failure to Perform

In 2002, the power wing was separated from WAPDA, and 10 independent distribution companies, 4 generation companies, and 1 transmission company were created under the Ministry of Power Division with the aim of improving the administrative and financial health of the power sector and steering it out of crises. These companies were registered under the Companies Ordinance of 1984, and their Boards of Directors were established to manage the affairs of these companies and make prompt decisions. Unfortunately, the BODs of all companies were formed based on political considerations and the influence of a powerful mafia composed of political workers with no expertise in the power sector, corporate governance, finance, HRM, or procurement management. This is in gross violation of SECP and public sector company rules, which emphasise that BOD members should be selected through a competitive process. As a result, these BODs have failed to perform and have instead contributed to the further deterioration of the financial health of these companies, causing significant losses to the exchequer with impunity.
Recently, the federal government dissolved all BODs of power companies except Hesco (Hyd) and Sepco (Sukkur), which are the most loss-making companies, due to political pressure. The service delivery of these two DISCOs is alarming and deplorable, with more than 12 hours of announced and forced load shedding. Their T&D losses are around 50 percent, and there is rampant corruption, malpractice, and inefficiency, yet the BODs remain intact. In PPMC Islamabad, the controlling body of power companies, retired employees at the age of 65 years are working in senior managerial positions in gross violation of the rules. Detection billing, wrong and over-billing are common in each DISCO, causing mental agony to consumers. There is no mechanism in any DISCO to address issues of overbilling, and no action is taken against responsible officers. There is no customer service centre in any DISCO to provide relief to consumers. Detection and wrong bills are not corrected, as no proper procedure has been introduced by the companies. All landline numbers of grid stations and SDO offices are either disconnected or unresponsive to consumers.
The federal finance minister recently admitted that half of the economy is being drained by the DISCOs, but their performance continues to worsen. There is no transparent system of accountability in DISCOs, as BODs are silent spectators, facilitating the management to protect their interests and cover up the wrongdoings of influential mafia members. Huge expenditures are incurred by BODs on their perks and expenses without contributing anything to the betterment of the power sector. Government audits, company audits, and internal audits turn a blind eye while regularly auditing the accounts and other documents of DISCOs in exchange for substantial bribes.
I firmly believe that the power sector cannot survive or deliver unless drastic actions are taken by the government. All BODs should be disbanded immediately and replaced with energetic and results-oriented incumbents selected through a competitive process. A special audit of all DISCOs should be ordered for the last five years to hold accountable those responsible for excess procurement, paper civil works, inadequate maintenance, maladministration, and bad governance. All CEOs of DISCOs should be appointed through a competitive process rather than political influence. All re-employed retired officers over 65 years of age should be removed. Consumer facilitation centres should be established in all DISCOs. Stern action should be taken against officers responsible for overbilling and detection billing. Unfair labour practices should be addressed, and inter-company transfers of officers should be implemented to maintain discipline.
Deputy secretaries-level officers of the power ministry, who are present in every DISCO as official members, should be replaced with joint secretaries of the power division, as per earlier practice. All deputation in the power division should be cancelled, as employees from other departments have been working on deputation for decades, harming the career growth of regular cadre officers.
ADV. TARIQ MAJEED,
Sindh.