Power Sector Board of Directors’ Failure to Perform

In 2002, the power wing was separated from WAPDA, and 10 independent distribution compa­nies, 4 generation companies, and 1 transmission company were cre­ated under the Ministry of Power Division with the aim of improv­ing the administrative and finan­cial health of the power sector and steering it out of crises. These companies were registered un­der the Companies Ordinance of 1984, and their Boards of Direc­tors were established to manage the affairs of these companies and make prompt decisions. Unfortu­nately, the BODs of all companies were formed based on political considerations and the influence of a powerful mafia composed of political workers with no exper­tise in the power sector, corporate governance, finance, HRM, or pro­curement management. This is in gross violation of SECP and public sector company rules, which em­phasise that BOD members should be selected through a competitive process. As a result, these BODs have failed to perform and have instead contributed to the fur­ther deterioration of the financial health of these companies, caus­ing significant losses to the exche­quer with impunity.

Recently, the federal govern­ment dissolved all BODs of pow­er companies except Hesco (Hyd) and Sepco (Sukkur), which are the most loss-making companies, due to political pressure. The ser­vice delivery of these two DIS­COs is alarming and deplorable, with more than 12 hours of an­nounced and forced load shed­ding. Their T&D losses are around 50 percent, and there is rampant corruption, malpractice, and inef­ficiency, yet the BODs remain in­tact. In PPMC Islamabad, the con­trolling body of power companies, retired employees at the age of 65 years are working in senior man­agerial positions in gross viola­tion of the rules. Detection billing, wrong and over-billing are com­mon in each DISCO, causing men­tal agony to consumers. There is no mechanism in any DISCO to ad­dress issues of overbilling, and no action is taken against responsi­ble officers. There is no custom­er service centre in any DISCO to provide relief to consumers. De­tection and wrong bills are not corrected, as no proper procedure has been introduced by the com­panies. All landline numbers of grid stations and SDO offices are either disconnected or unrespon­sive to consumers.

The federal finance minister re­cently admitted that half of the economy is being drained by the DISCOs, but their performance continues to worsen. There is no transparent system of account­ability in DISCOs, as BODs are si­lent spectators, facilitating the management to protect their in­terests and cover up the wrongdo­ings of influential mafia members. Huge expenditures are incurred by BODs on their perks and ex­penses without contributing any­thing to the betterment of the power sector. Government audits, company audits, and internal au­dits turn a blind eye while regular­ly auditing the accounts and other documents of DISCOs in exchange for substantial bribes.

I firmly believe that the pow­er sector cannot survive or deliv­er unless drastic actions are tak­en by the government. All BODs should be disbanded immediately and replaced with energetic and re­sults-oriented incumbents select­ed through a competitive process. A special audit of all DISCOs should be ordered for the last five years to hold accountable those responsible for excess procurement, paper civ­il works, inadequate maintenance, maladministration, and bad gover­nance. All CEOs of DISCOs should be appointed through a competi­tive process rather than political in­fluence. All re-employed retired of­ficers over 65 years of age should be removed. Consumer facilitation centres should be established in all DISCOs. Stern action should be taken against officers responsible for overbilling and detection bill­ing. Unfair labour practices should be addressed, and inter-company transfers of officers should be im­plemented to maintain discipline.

Deputy secretaries-level officers of the power ministry, who are present in every DISCO as official members, should be replaced with joint secretaries of the power di­vision, as per earlier practice. All deputation in the power division should be cancelled, as employees from other departments have been working on deputation for de­cades, harming the career growth of regular cadre officers.

ADV. TARIQ MAJEED,

Sindh.