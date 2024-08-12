PPP seeks more political room in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is seeking more political room in the influential Punjab province as it aims to make a comeback after decades.

Top PPP leaders told The Nation that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was being pushed to give the ‘promised space’ to the PPP in the province.

“We are not in the (Punjab and federal) cabinets. We have our Governor but he has a constitutional role. Unless we are part of the development projects, we cannot please the voters,” said a key PPP leader, citing recent party meetings.

He said the PML-N had promised to give fair space to the PPP to strengthen its position in Punjab when the two parties formed coalition governments in the centre, Punjab and Balochistan.

“We have to be able to resolve the issues of the people. Our lawmakers and prominent leaders should get the share of development funds to do this,” he added.

The PPP, despite securing the presidency for Asif Ali Zardari, has faced significant setbacks, particularly in Punjab, where its influence has waned dramatically over the years.

The party’s failure to gain traction in this key province has stymied its ambitions of making Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister with a clear majority.

In Punjab, once a stronghold for the PPP, the party now finds itself struggling to maintain relevance. Even Bilawal’s bold decision to contest a seat from Lahore ended in defeat, highlighting the party’s declining influence in the region.

While the PPP has made strides in Sindh, particularly in healthcare, its accomplishments have not been sufficient to counteract its decline in Punjab. The party’s disconnect with young voters, who form a significant portion of the electorate, is particularly concerning.

Many of these voters do not see the PPP as a viable alternative, largely because the party has been absent from the province’s political discourse.

Despite these challenges, the PPP is not yet a spent force in Punjab. The party still has loyal supporters across the province, though their numbers are dwindling.

Another PPP leader said Bilawal aimed to improve the party’s position in Punjab. “Our voters are still there (in Punjab). They only need a push. Frankly, most of the voters see development projects as a qualification and we have no big recent claims in Punjab due to being out of power. At present too we are not key players despite being a coalition partner,” he remarked.