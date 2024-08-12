President, PM mourn the martyrdom of Lt. Uzair Mehmood Malik

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik.

In separate condolence messages on Sunday, they prayed for eternal peace and a place of high honor in heaven for the departed soul of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik.

The president and prime minister also extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, paying tribute to Lieutenant Malik for his ultimate sacrifice in defending the nation.

President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed the commitment to persist in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his statement, acknowledged the relentless efforts of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in eradicating the menace of Fitna Alkhawarij from the country. He emphasized that the entire nation, including himself, stands united with the armed forces in the ongoing war on terror.





