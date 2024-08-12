President, PM vow to protect minorities’ rights for national prosperity

Zardari, Shehbaz say the Constitution ensures rights protection of all communities. Laud minorities’ contribution for nation building. Govt committed to opportunities to youth: PM. Pak Armed Forces also extend warm felicitations to minorities.

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - As Pakistan celebrated the Minorities Day yesterday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated their government’s dedication to protecting the rights of minority communities and acknowledged their vital contributions to the nation’s development.

The government declared August 11 as National Minorities Day in 2009. The date coincides with the historic speech delivered by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, where he promised to protect the rights and religious freedoms of minorities in the country.

In his message, President Zardari said that religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

He said the government has taken a number of steps for the political, social, and economic empowerment of minorities. President Zardari urged all segments of society to educate people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity to make Pakistan a strong country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a gathering at the Pakistan Muslim League (N) headquarters here, on the Minorities Day, also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution.

August 11 is a date that commemorates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech advocating equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

The PM welcomed minority representatives and military officers, highlighting the diverse makeup of the nation. He reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned a Pakistan where everyone, including Muslims and minorities, would enjoy complete freedom to practice their faiths, a vision that continues to guide the country today.

He condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu. He criticized the global community’s muted response to these acts, calling it a grave failure of international organizations tasked with maintaining global peace.

Reflecting on the contributions of Pakistan’s minority communities, the Prime Minister acknowledged their significant role in the country’s progress and prosperity. He highlighted the contributions of Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Parsi communities to various sectors, including education, defence, trade, and justice. The Prime Minister paid special tribute to minority figures who have served the nation in times of war and peace, citing examples such as Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Cornelius.

The Prime Minister also recognized the historical challenges faced by minorities in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts by both federal and provincial governments to ensure their security and protection. He reassured the minority communities that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and improving their quality of life.

He reiterated the PML-N’s longstanding support for minority rights, stating that the party, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has always advocated for the inclusion and protection of minorities. He concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to upholding the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and ensuring that minorities continue to play an integral role in the nation’s future.

The prime minister commended the excellent role of minorities in the national progress and prosperity and reiterated government’s resolve to protect their rights.

He said the government of Pakistan was taking practical steps for the welfare of the minorities. The allocation of special seats, besides employment opportunities on merit for the minorities, spoke volume about the provision of equal opportunities to all, adding minorities’ representation in all institutions were being appreciated.

The prime minister said that the objective of observance of the day at the official level was to express solidarity with the minorities and acknowledge their contributions for the State of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minority communities had played vital role in the Pakistan Movement and since then had been playing their due role in the construction of motherland.

Referring to the historic speech of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947 in the Constituent Assembly, the prime minister said that Quaid had announced complete religious freedom to minorities.

Under the Quaid’s vision, the August 11 was being observed as a day to acknowledge minorities’ contribution and their identity, he added.

The prime minister underlined that under Islamic teachings, the rights of minorities had been emphasized, adding tolerance, mutual respect and human rights protection without any discrimination were the identity of the Islamic society.

He said that the government had ensured protection to the minorities’ rights, their lives and properties and took solid steps for their welfare. Protection, looking after and embellishment of their sacred religious sites had been among the priorities of the government, he added.

The prime minister also stressed upon Ulema and public to promote forbearance, tolerance, peace and interfaith harmony among the people and work with all the institutions in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs also extended warm felicitations to the minority communities in Pakistan on National Minorities Day.

The Armed Forces acknowledged their indispensable contributions to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage, according to the ISPR.

The National Minorities Day is observed annually on 11 August in Pakistan. The origin of this Day dates back to 2009 when the government of Pakistan announced it with the aim of recognizing the contributions and dedications made by religious minority groups towards the nation’s progress. This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of the great Pakistani nation.

“The minority communities are an integral and vital part of our social fabric, and their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct, as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam,” the ISPR said. It further said throughout Pakistan’s history, minorities have played a significant role in shaping the country’s cultural identity, contributing to its development, and strengthening its social foundations. From the Quaid’s visionary ideals to the present day, minorities have been an integral part of the nation-building process, and their sacrifices and contributions are deeply valued.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan honour the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognizing their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society. We celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare.”

In a separate message on the eve of International Youth Day, the prime minister said the government was committed towards fostering a supportive environment for youth and creating opportunities for them.

He said, “Young individuals nationwide are catalysts for transformation. This year’s theme, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,’ highlights the crucial position of youth at a significant juncture where technology intersects with opportunity. This intersection empowers them to turn their aspirations into tangible outcomes, paving the way for a sustainable and equitable future.”

“With over 60% of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan boasts a youthful demographic that is increasingly connected to the global digital landscape. By harnessing technology for education, entrepreneurship, and social activism, young people can become agents for positive change in their communities,” he added.

The prime minister said, “In 2013, we introduced the Youth Loan and Agricultural Scheme, which is now yielding significant results. To date, we have disbursed approximately 186 billion rupees to over 280,000 young entrepreneurs, generating a multitude of job opportunities nationwide.

Our Youth Business Loan Scheme was restructured during our administration to incorporate Agricultural Loans, and we engaged Microfinance institutions to provide interest-free loans as well.”