President Zardari offers condolences to family of martyr Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik

On Monday, President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik in Attock to offer his condolences to the family of the fallen hero.

President Zardari paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik for his ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, stating that the entire country takes immense pride in its brave martyrs. He emphasized that these unparalleled sacrifices inspire national pride and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who was martyred in the Tirah Valley, was laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown. The funeral, organized by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was attended by senior military officers, soldiers, family members, and local dignitaries.

According to ISPR, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. He was injured during a firefight with militants in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District, where he led his troops valiantly, eliminating four militants before being critically wounded.

ISPR highlighted that the sacrifices made by such brave martyrs only strengthen the nation's resolve to combat terrorism.