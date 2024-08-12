Protecting Minorities

As Pakistan commemorates National Minority Day on August 11, the President and Prime Minister reflected on the historic speech delivered by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on this same date in 1947, where he pledged to protect the rights and religious freedoms of minorities in the country. The government’s active celebra­tion and commemoration of this day is highly commendable. Although Pakistan is not the safest place in the world for minorities, its govern­ment consistently upholds the stance that it must protect, promote, and encourage the well-being of minorities across the nation.

This stance is in stark contrast to the current global environment. In neighbouring India, Muslim minorities, especially in Kashmir, are in­creasingly marginalized. Similarly, Europe, once a bastion of human rights and tolerance, is now increasingly adopting state-level policies that discriminate against its religious and ethnic minorities. In such a climate, Pakistan’s firm stance in reaffirming its promise to its founder is a beacon of hope. However, this commitment must go beyond mere reaffirmation at the highest levels.

While Pakistan’s laws and institutions are inclusive and welcoming to people of different religious, ethnic, or national backgrounds, there are still groups within the country that maintain hardline and intolerant stances and are not afraid to act on them. This issue was also recognized by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which, while praising Pakistan for the upgraded A-status awarded to its flagship human rights body, also noted that certain groups exploit lax policing in some ar­eas to promote intolerance. This includes the misuse of blasphemy laws by hardline religious groups and attempts to force religious conversions.

Although these are isolated incidents, they tarnish the overall ef­fectiveness of government protection for these minorities. Whether in Sindh’s Hindu community, the North’s Kalash people, or the Haz­ara minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan must do its utmost to protect them and maintain the vibrant, diverse tapestry of cultures that is the foundation of the nation.