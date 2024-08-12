PTA announces new plan to block SIM cards in three phases starting august 16

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to block SIM cards registered under fraudulent, expired, or deceased identities. This strategic initiative is aimed at strengthening national security and reducing misuse of mobile phone services.

According to sources, the PTA has acquired relevant data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate the process. The blocking of SIM cards will be conducted in three distinct phases:

First Phase: This phase will target and block all SIM cards registered with fake or canceled identity cards. These SIMs pose a significant risk as they are often used in illegal activities due to their anonymity.

Second Phase: The second phase will focus on SIM cards registered with expired identity cards. Such registrations often lead to discrepancies and pose potential security risks.

Third Phase: In the final phase, the PTA will block SIM cards registered under the names of deceased individuals, further ensuring that the telecom services are used by legitimate and active users only.

The phased blocking process is set to commence on August 16. Sources have indicated that users are already receiving messages from the PTA, alerting them to update their information or risk having their SIM cards deactivated.

This initiative by the PTA is part of a broader effort to enhance the security of telecommunication services in Pakistan. By ensuring that all active SIM cards are registered under valid, up-to-date, and legitimate identities, the PTA aims to prevent the misuse of mobile phone services for fraudulent and illegal activities.

The PTA has urged all mobile phone users to verify and update their identity information associated with their SIM cards to avoid any disruptions in service. Users are encouraged to contact their respective mobile service providers for further assistance and clarification regarding their SIM card status.

This proactive measure by the PTA highlights the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and security of Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure.