PTI hints at no-confidence motion in NA

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan hinted on Monday at the possibility of moving a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Khan stated that PTI might consider a no-trust motion against the Prime Minister if their electoral mandate is not restored. He claimed that the elections held on February 8, under the direction of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, were manipulated, resulting in the theft of PTI’s mandate.

Khan also called for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the alleged rigging during the February 8 elections.

“We will not move the no-confidence motion at the behest of the United States or Ambassador Donald Lu,” Khan asserted, adding that the current government’s legitimacy relies solely on Form-47, and that democracy is currently absent in the country.

The PTI leader further warned of potential unrest if the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats is not implemented. He also demanded an inquiry into the vandalism that occurred on May 9, expressing PTI’s willingness to apologize if any of its workers were found involved in the riots.