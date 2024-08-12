Punjab govt to mark I-Day in a unique way

LAHORE - According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a unique Independence Day is being celebrated for the first time in the history of Punjab. On the direction of the chief minister, plantation will be undertaken under “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” across the province. The Azadi float from Rawalpindi to Lahore will reach Minar-e-Pakistan on the night of August 13. It features cultural representation of the four provinces, the Parliament of Azad Kashmir and a model of the Amburiq Mosque in Gilgit-Baltistan. Also, a plantation marathon competition among all the districts will be held. There will also be a ‘Mushaira’ and a musical concert at Minar-e-Pakistan. After six years, a new song will also be launched under the auspices of the information department. Assembly members, civil society will participate in the “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” drive at the divisional, district and Tehsil level. For the first time, free plantation will also be done at the Union Council level. Plantation will also be done in hospitals, Fountain House, Old Age Home, Darul Shafaqat and other institutions with private collaboration. Videos and photos of the plantation will be uploaded on PITB’s plantation dashboard. The chief minister will award the district with the highest number of plantations. Flag hoisting ceremonies will be organized at all divisional, district and tehsil headquarters. Cricket, hockey, football, volleyball and kabaddi competitions will be held on the eve of Independence Day. Local players will also be invited to plant trees under “Plant a Tree for Pakistan”. Government buildings will be illuminated with white and green lights. Prominent private buildings across the province will also be illuminated with white and green lights. National flags will be displayed on prominent roads and sites. National anthems will also be played at prominent boulevards. After departing from Rawalpindi on the morning of the first day of its journey on Sunday, the ‘Azadi Float’ made its first stopover at Gujar Khan where it received a warm welcome from the public on it’s arrival. A large number of citizens were present at the general bus stand to welcome the float to the beat of drums and tunes of national songs, where a colorful ceremony was held. A horse dance was also performed on this occasion. Former MNA Raja Javed Ikhlas was the chief guest of the event. While addressing, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a powerful voice of national unity as models of important buildings of all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been shown in the float. He said that people have been taught love and brotherhood through the Azadi float and this message is being spread throughout Punjab. Raja Javed Ikhlas said that the Muslim League has the honor of being the creator party of Pakistan and whenever the Muslim League (N) government has come, the country’s problems have been solved and will be solved on the priority basis again. He said that there is inflation in the country, there is an increase in electricity prices, but I am sure that the nation will get rid of all the problems under the leadership of Muslim League (N). He said that facing challenges and getting the country out of difficulties is the history of the PML-N and we will accomplish this challenge once again. Local folk singers performed national songs in the event.

The float was flagged off from Rawalpindi on Saturday night in a grand ceremony.