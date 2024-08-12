Riaz, Iram and Kashaf emerge winners in Azadi Marathon, Family Race

LAHORE - Punjab’s biggest Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race events concluded on Sunday with the participation of over four thousand male and female athletes of all age groups. M Riaz won the Azadi Marathon and bagged a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. He covered the distance of 12-km in 40.18. Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar and US Consul General Lahore Ms. Kristin K Hawkins were the guests of honour on this occasion. The US Consul General Lahore demonstrated wonderful fitness and stamina and completed 12km race quite successfully. In the Azadi Marathon, the runner up Haji Akhtar and was given Rs 2 lakh while a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh was awarded to third position holder Ali Jabbar. The position holders from 4 to 10 were also given cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each. In the 12-km marathon for girls, Iram Shahzadi of Sahiwal won the first position, Eman Yaseen of Faisalabad won the second position and Khadija Afiat of Gilgit won the third position. The top three position holders of girls 12-km marathon were given cash prizes of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

In the 3-km Family Fun Race, Kashf Siddique of Lahore grabbed first position, Mumtaz Naimat of Karachi stood second while Bushra Farman of DG Khan finished third. The winner of the 3-km Family Fun Race was given a prize of Rs. One lakh, the runner up was awarded Rs 75,000 while the third position holder pocketed Rs 50,000.

10-year-old Ammar Shahzad, 12-year-old Salmon Javed and special athlete M Ali were awarded prizes of Rs 50,000 each for completing the 12-km marathon.

Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal also talked to media to highlight the significance of Azadi Marathon.

Later, Faisal Ayub Khokhar and US Consul General Lahore distributed the prizes among the top position holders of Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race.

The participating athletes of Azadi Marathon kicked off their race from Liberty Chowk and covered the 12-km distance via Hafeez Center, Ch Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market, KFC, Siddique Trade Center, Zafar Ali Road, EFU House, Canal Road, Punjab Cardiology, Shadman Underpass, Tollinton Market, Qurtaba Chowk, Shama Chowk, Ichhra Stop, Muslim Town, PCSIR, Gaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk, Center Point and wrapped up the race at Liberty Chowk.

Similarly, the participants of Family Fun Race started their race from Liberty Chowk and covered the 3-km distance via Hafeez Center, Ch Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market, KFC and finished their race at Siddique Trade Center.