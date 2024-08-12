Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senator Chris Van Hollen felicitates people of Pakistan on 78th Independence Day

Senator Chris Van Hollen felicitates people of Pakistan on 78th Independence Day
STAFF REPORT
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

WASHINGTON   -  In his video message, Senator Van Hollen said, “Hi, I’m Chris Van Hollen and I’m proud to represent the great state of Maryland in the United States Senate. And I’m very pleased to join all of you in celebrating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. Over the past 77 years, the people of the United States and the people of Pakistan have built strong bonds of friendship. And I look forward to doing my part to continue to strengthen our relationship. Throughout my life, I’ve experienced the generosity and warmth of the Pakistani people. And here in the United States, the Pakistani American community has made enormous contributions to our country, in every field of endeavor. They serve as important bridge builders between our two countries. So I’m honoured to join you for the special occasion. And I wish all Pakistanis a very Happy Independence Day.”

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024