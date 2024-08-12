SK Hydropower Station completes back feeding process

ISLAMABAD - The Suki Kinari (SK) Hydropower Station successfully completed the back feeding process, marking the official countdown to grid-connected power generation for the station. Located on the Kunhar River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwest Pakistan, SK Hydropower Station is a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It stands as the largest greenfield hydropower investment project by Chinese enterprises abroad and the most significant hydropower station investment by Energy China.

He Xiongfei, the chairman and general manager of SK Hydropower Station, told Gwadar Pro that “The back feeding is a critical test of the operational condition of the high-voltage equipment at the 500KV switching station of SK Hydropower Station under full voltage.

The entire power transmission process strictly adhered to the operating procedures for Back Feeding. Following the power transmission, the equipment across the entire line operated stably, and all indicators met the design requirements, successfully achieving the established targets.” As the SK Hydropower Station nears its Commercial Operation Date (COD), it is projected to generate an average of 3.212 billion KWH annually once operational. This will provide affordable and clean power to over one million Pakistani households, significantly impacting Pakistan’s power and energy structure.

The project aims to alleviate the supply-demand imbalance and promote infrastructure transformation and economic development in the country.