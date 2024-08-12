Sohawa police arrest murder suspect after 10 years

GUJAR KHAN - Sohawa police arrested a suspect wanted in an honor killing case after 10 years on Sunday. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sohawa, Muhammad Imran, suspect Zahid has been wanted by Sohawa police since March 2014 for allegedly killing a man for ‘honor’, and was arrested by his investigation team from Lahore along with a murder weapon on Sunday. SHO Imran said that Zahid had killed Zulfiqar, the bother of his brother-in-law, after his sister contracted a marriage of her choice. While talking to The Nation, SDPO Sohawa Sajid Gondal said that the suspect had fled to a foreign country to escape his arrest and was arrested in Lahore after police received a tip. SDPO Gondal added that the suspect has also confessed to committing murder and would be presented before the court with strong shreds of evidence. Meanwhile, Mandra and Jatli police stations in Gujar Khan arrested two suspects for allegedly raping two boys in separate incidents. According to DSP Gujar Khan Saleem Khattak, a 17-year-old boy was gang raped by two suspects at gunpoint; of them, one has been arrested after the registration of the First Information Report. He said that the accused, Furqan, has been apprehended while raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice, Awais. He added that the medicolegal examination of the victim has been carried out. DSP Khattak said that another suspect, identified as Danish, was immediately arrested by Jatli police for allegedly attempting to abuse a 15-year-old boy. The DSP said that strict legal action would be taken against the accused involved in heinous crimes.