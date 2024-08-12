Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis inaugurated

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 was formally inaugurated here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Lahore on Sunday. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of PLTA, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the event in the presence of Tournament Referee Faheem Siddiqui, players and their families. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman defeated Anna’s Khan 6-0, M Shaheer Khan overcame Rana Abdur Rehman 7-5, Hamza Ali Rizwan triumphed over Abu Bakar Khalil 6-2 and Yafat Nadeem bested Abdullah Pirzada 6-1. In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Rana Abdur Rehman won against Faizan Haider 6-1, Rehaan Khan emerged victorious over Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-3, Abdullah Sajjad Wahla defeated Hanzla Anwar 6-0, Haider won against Abu Bakar Khalil 6-3 and Abdullah Pirzada triumphed over Simon Naeem 6-1.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Awais Zia defeated Faizan Haider 6-2, Muhammad Muaz beat Pirzada Ramiz Ahmad 6-2, Ohad-e-Mustafa won against Salaar Khan 6-3, M Ayan overcame Romail Shahid 6-1, Aliyan Ali triumphed over Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 6-3. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Eman Shahbaz defeated Aiman Usman 6-0 and Wajesha Fatima won against Mustafa Hassan 6-1.