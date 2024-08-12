Strong Borders

Even as the Prime Minister and the President paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives fighting terrorists in the Tira Valley, the Federal Investigation Agency arrested two Afghan nationals and recovered fake Pakistani passports from their possession. Although these incidents may seem unrelated, they are both fundamentally linked to the core problem Pakistan is grappling with: terrorism sustained by the porous and diffi­cult-to-police western border.

This porous border facilitates the smuggling of people, equip­ment, weapons, drugs, and other contraband between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. Just as the ability to retreat beyond bor­ders made the United States and Russia’s occupations of Afghan­istan extremely challenging to maintain, Pakistan is now facing similar difficulties. Terrorists who attack Pakistani security forc­es within the country can easily flee across the border to Afghan­istan, where they find safe havens.

Our only viable option is to fence the border, ensuring that ev­ery part of it is securely controlled and monitored. Border cross­ings between the two countries must also strictly enforce iden­tification requirements, allowing only authorized individuals to enter. While the Frontier Corps and armed forces are already working on this, the question remains: who are these authorized individuals? The government, through its interior ministry, NAD­RA, and the passport office, must decide who is permitted to en­ter Pakistan. However, if we do not control the creation and issu­ance of fake documents, the entire effort becomes futile.

Pakistan must ensure that it issues secure, detectable official documents, equips its border crossings to differentiate between genuine and fake documents, and maintains strict and efficient policing along the entire border. Only then can we begin to elimi­nate terrorist elements from the border regions, with the assur­ance that this time, the threat will not return.