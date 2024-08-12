Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Thousands protest in Serbian capital against lithium mine

NEWS WIRE
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

BELGRADE  -   Thousands hit the streets in Serbia’s capital Belgrade Saturday to protest the rebooting of a controversial lithium mine set to serve as a vital source to power Europe’s green energy transition. Ahead of the rally, two leading protest figures said security officials had briefly detained them, warning them that any moves to block roads during the protest would be considered illegal. Thousands chanted “Rio Tinto get out of Serbia” and “You won’t dig” as they rallied in downtown Belgrade before setting off on a march through the city.  Interior Ministry figures later estimated the crowd size at between 24,000 and 27,000 people. Protestors later entered Belgrade’s main railway station where demonstrators blocked tracks, halting traffic. “The organisers and leaders were warned by the police both before and during the protest that their actions were not in accordance with the law,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement, vowing charges would be filed against “all perpetrators”.

Dar denies appointment of Bashir Memon as Sindh governor

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024