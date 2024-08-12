Monday, August 12, 2024
Tragic collision in Bhakkar: six Dead, one Injured in car and bus accident

Web Desk
2:59 AM | August 12, 2024
National

Six people lost their lives, and another was injured in a tragic collision between a car and a bus in Bhakkar on Sunday.

The accident took place near Jhang Road Mankira, where a car collided with a passenger bus traveling in the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to reckless overtaking, which resulted in the immediate deaths of six individuals at the scene.

The bodies and the injured were promptly transported to the hospital. Among the deceased were three men, two girls, and a boy, all hailing from Mianwali.
 
 

