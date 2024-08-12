Two killed in separate incidents in DIK

Dera ismail khan - Authorities reported two tragic incidents of violence that resulted in the deaths of two individuals in separate locations within Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

The first incident occurred on the Paniala-Abdul Khel old road, where an alleged drug dealer shot and killed a man over suspicions of being an informant. According to police, the victim was identified as Atta Ullah, a resident of Shah Hasankhel.

Rafi Ullah, the deceased’s son, narrated to police that he, along with his brother Sufyan and their father Atta Ullah with their brother-in-law Sana Ullah, was travelling on two motorcycles when they were ambushed.

The assailants, identified as Rafi Ullah, son of Inayat Ullah, and Inayat Ullah, son of Baid Ullah, reportedly chased down the group near the lands of Anwar Khan.

They forcibly stopped them and opened fire, resulting in Atta Ullah’s death on the spot. Rafi Ullah alleged that the attackers, known drug dealers, suspected his family of informing police about their illegal activities.

In a separate incident, Khadija Bibi, a resident of Budh, reported to Hathala police that she was en route to a clinic for a medical check-up with her son, 24-year-old Ikram, and her sister, Zakriya Bibi. When they reached the Ondha-Khokhar Khad area, they were confronted by three armed men: Ramzan, Sher Zaman, and Yousaf, son of Sarwar.

The accused opened fire on Ikram with Kalashnikov as he stood by the roadside, resulting in his death.

The assailants seized Ikram’s motorcycle before fleeing the scene. Khadija Bibi informed the police that the family had existing enmities with the attackers.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate both incidents, as concerns grow over the escalating violence in the region.