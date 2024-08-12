Monday, August 12, 2024
Two meter readers among three arrested for power theft

August 12, 2024
SARGODHA   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Sargodha has launched a major crackdown on electricity theft in compliance with the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the FIA has arrested three individuals, including two meter readers, involved in the illegal activity. The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Bilal, Zahid Gul, and Abid Nawaz Khan. They were apprehended from various areas of Kala Bagh. It has been revealed that Muhammad Bilal and Abid Nawaz Khan were employed as meter readers at the FESCO Office in Kala Bagh of district Mianwali. An investigation uncovered that the accused, in collusion with other individuals, were involved in stealing electricity worth millions of rupees.

They were using domestic connections for commercial activities, causing significant losses to the national exchequer. An investigation into the matter is underway.

