United States top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

PARIS - The United States topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue of their 44 silvers.

China, who were the last team apart from the U.S. to top the standings when they did it on home soil at the 2008 Beijing Games, also won 40 golds but managed only 27 silvers. The U.S. women’s basketball team secured their country’s pre-eminence by edging host nation France in a breathless finish to win the final gold of the Games. The U.S. also won most total medals with 126 to China’s 91.France won 16 golds to finish fifth on the table and their total tally of 64 medals was their best for more than a century.

American Jennifer Valente won the gold medal in the women’s omnium to conclude Olympic racing on Sunday, winning a second gold in the discipline but this time without the drama of a last-minute crash that nearly cost her the Tokyo title.Valente comfortably retained her crown in France’s sweltering National Velodrome with a consistent performance across the four races. Valente added that “staying really attentive and in the race, and present and racing all the way through the end,” are key for success in the omnium, where large groups of riders race wheel-to-wheel around the 250 metres oval track.She then sidestepped a question about trying to qualify for Los Angeles.Poland’s Daria Pikulik ended with the silver medal and New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston was third. Meanwhile, the United States won a 67-66 thriller over France in the women’s basketball final on Sunday, claiming an historic eighth consecutive Olympic crown while denying the hosts the golden finish to the Paris Games that had seemed within their grasp. With LeBron James sitting courtside wearing the gold medal the U.S. men won by beating France on Saturday, the American women completed the golden hoops double and extended their winning streak on Olympic hardwood to a remarkable 61 games - a stretch of domination that goes all the way back to 1992.

Meanwhile, Paris brought down the curtain on a Summer Games that brought dazzling sport to the heart of the French capital and restored the Olympics’ mojo, handing over the baton to Los Angeles at the Stade de France national stadium. The ceremony’s star-studded line up signaled how Los Angeles would hope to lean into one of its key selling points: its multiculturalism and the razzle dazzle of Hollywood. LA28 has said musicians and native Californians Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg, the U.S. rapper who has been contributing to NBC Primetime’s coverage of the Games, will be performing in the closing ceremony. Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. performed the U.S. national anthem live in Paris, while rumours have swirled around Paris that Tom Cruise also be involved. “This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement.