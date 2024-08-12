Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Venezuelan opposition demands Maduro end ‘persecution’

NEWS WIRE
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, International

CARACAS   -   Venezuela’s opposition candidate called Saturday for President Nicolas Maduro to end “violence and persecution,” hours after the country’s high court said its upcoming ruling on the disputed July 28 election cannot be appealed. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims to have won the election by a wide margin, posted a social media video demanding Maduro allow free political expression. “I ask you on behalf of all Venezuelans to put an end to the violence and persecution and to immediately release all compatriots arbitrarily detained,” Gonzalez Urrutia said, referring to post-election unrest that left 24 dead and 2,200 people arrested. “Demanding respect for our constitution is not a crime, demonstrating peacefully to uphold the will of millions of Venezuelans is not a crime,” the 74-year-old former diplomat added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024