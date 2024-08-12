Wapda win 25th Men’s Parco National Rugby Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda won the 25th Men’s Parco National Rugby Championship 2024 for the first time after defeating the Army team 17-0 in the final. In the final, Wapda players showcased exceptional performance from the very first half. Wapda’sAamsal scored a try in the second minute of the first half, and in the ninth minute, Aamir scored another try, which was converted by Aamsal to make the halftime score 12-0. Despite considerable effort from the Army team in the second half, Wapda’s Afzaal scored another try early on, which remained intact until the end of the match and Wapda clinched the championship by beating the defending champions Army 17-0. Earlier in the first semifinal, Pakistan Army defeated Punjab Yellow, while in the second semifinal, Pakistan WAPDA overcame Islamabad Jinns. Punjab Yellow demonstrated impressive gameplay in the third and fourth positions, defeating Islamabad Jinns 15-10 in the final moments. The closing ceremony was graced by Sharon Dias, General Manager of Group Corporate Affairs at Parco.

The event was also attended by Chaudhry Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby Union, Chairman Fauzi Khawaja, Secretary Salman Sheikh, and a large number of officials from WAPDA Sports Board, Pakistan Army Sports Board, and former rugby players and especially female rugby players.