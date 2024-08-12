Warner Music South Asia releases Sheheryar Rehan’s Teri Yaadien Kyun

LAHORE - Warner Music South Asia, in partnership with Giraffe, Pakistan’s leading music and audio production company, is excited to announce the release of “Teri Yaadein Kyun,” a soulful new track by the rising pop star Sheheryar Rehan. The song, a poignant exploration of love, loss, and longing, showcases Sheheryar’s exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting abilities. “Teri Yaadein Kyun”is a heartfelt ballad that delves deep into the complexities of a broken relationship, capturing the raw emotions of heartbreak with stunning authenticity. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with Warner Music South Asia and Giraffe on this special project,” said Sheheryar Rehan. “Their support and belief in my music have been instrumental in bringing this song to life. I hope listeners connect with the emotions poured into ‘Teri Yaadein Kyun’ and find solace in the music.” The song also features Sonia Chaudhry, and is produced by Luke Alvin with the accompanying music video is directed by Raza Shah. Indeed, Sheheryar Rehan is an emerging pop artist with a unique blend of contemporary and traditional music influences. His talent and dedication have earned him recognition, including the LUX Style ‘Playback Song of the Year’ Award in 2022 for his hit song “Nayai Souch”.

“Teri Yaadein Kyun” can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Nis8AR33r4 For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/giraffepakistan/ and https://www.instagram.com/sarmadqadeerofficial/