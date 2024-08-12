WASA plans 15 new development schemes for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has planned 15 new development schemes for Faisalabad to resolve its water supply and sewerage related issues.

During a meeting with Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Managing Director WASA, Aamer Aziz briefed that WASA was already executing foreign-funded water supply and sewerage projects while the news schemes would help redress 60 to 70 percent water supply and sewerage problems of the city.

New schemes were forwarded to the Punjab government and physical work on them would start as soon as its approval was accorded, he added.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary appreciated the new WASA schemes and hoped for early arrangements of funds for these schemes. Deputy Managing Director WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Saqib Raza, Ikram Ullah Chaudhary, Directors Muhammad Iqbal Malik, Javaid Ghani, Hafiz Hassan Nasir, Muhammad Arif Suryani, Usman Zia, Abu Bakar Randhawa, Ejaz Lateef, Sheharyar Hasan, Kamran Raza, Usman Lateef, Farhan Akram and Farooq Najeeb were also present in the meeting.