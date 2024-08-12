Monday, August 12, 2024
‘Wish to see the Pak softball team featuring in 2028 LA Olympics’
Staff Reporter
August 12, 2024
LAHORE  -  US Consul General Conrad Tribble posted in Karachi has said that sports promote peace, tranquility and love between people at the international level. “Softball in Pakistan is progressing rapidly. I wish that the Pakistani softball team participates in the next Olympic Games to be played in Los Angeles in 2028,” he expressed these views while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Independence Day Softball Series held under the auspices of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP). POA Vice President Fatima Lakhani, SFP President Asif Azeem, Dr Farhan Essa, Yasmin Hyder, VP Tehmina Asif, Hashim Masood, Syed Waseem Hashmi and other personalities were also present. American Consul General Conrad Tribal said: “This is a wonderful way to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day by the SFP. I wish all Pakistanis a happy Independence Day. Such events will further promote the long-standing relations between the two countries.” Earlier, in the match played at Karachi American School, Pakistan Green defeated the team of the US Consulate by 20 runs against the 6 runs.  

Dar denies appointment of Bashir Memon as Sindh governor

Staff Reporter

