Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif announce youth support initiatives

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of empowering Pakistan’s youth in their messages on International Youth Day. Both leaders underlined that the young generation is the country’s most valuable asset, as they are the dreamers and leaders of tomorrow.

President Zardari highlighted the government's responsibility to provide opportunities and resources to help young people realize their potential and contribute to a prosperous and progressive Pakistan. He noted that the Prime Minister's Youth Programme exemplifies the government's commitment to empowering youth. "As President, I am proud of the accomplishments of our young people. I urge every young Pakistani to seize the opportunities available to them, to dream big, and to work tirelessly for the betterment of the country," President Zardari said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, noting that over 60% of Pakistan’s population is under the age of thirty. He emphasized the potential of young people to drive positive change in their communities through education, entrepreneurship, and social activism.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of the Youth Loan and Agricultural Scheme, introduced in 2013. He stated that approximately 186 billion rupees have been distributed to over 280,000 young entrepreneurs. "The government aims to broaden the scope of this initiative, with plans to allocate an additional 100 billion rupees during the current financial year, empowering around 300,000 young entrepreneurs across the country," said Prime Minister Sharif.

This year's International Youth Day theme, "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development," focuses on the role of digital technology in fostering sustainable development and enhancing youth participation in various sectors.

The leaders’ messages on International Youth Day highlight the critical role of youth in shaping Pakistan's future and reaffirm the government’s commitment to creating a supportive environment for their growth and development.