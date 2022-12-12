Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Administration had imposed Rs 12,422,643 fine and registered as many as 3,069 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district.

This was stated by the District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer told APP that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 697 premises, issued challans to 7,940, notices to 16,683 on violations of dengue SOPs this year.

Dr. Sajjad informed that around 4,764 confirmed cases had been reported in the district in 2022, while the number was 6,294 in 2019, 17 in 2020, and 2,504 in 2021.

The health officer further stated that five patients with positive symptoms were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, including three to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Dr. Sajjad said that due to decreasing temperatures, dengue fever cases had registered a sharp reduction in the district during the last week, adding since the previous week daily, around two to five cases had been brought to the district’s health facilities, while in November, the number of daily patients was 10 to 20. and earlier, from July to October, 60 to 80.

During indoor surveillance, Dr. Sajjad informed that 1,261 anti-dengue teams checked 33,373 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 35 homes. Similarly, he added that 512 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,096 spots and detected larvae at three places.

The health officer added that dengue cases reached their lowest level with turning weather conditions which were not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

He further stated that the dengue virus was prevalent in Rawalpindi, with a reported incidence of over 2000 cases yearly since 2012.

Dr. Sajjad said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease but could cause severe complications if not treated properly.

“If you have a high-grade fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs) and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked,” he added.