LAHORE - Lahore police arrested three alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, three mobile phones and other items from them on Sunday. SP Iqbal Town Amarah Sherazi constituted a special police team comprising of­ficials of Iqbal Town which arrested the alleged gamblers, identified as Shoaib , Saleem and Fai­zan. Police have registered a case against them.