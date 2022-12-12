17 others sustain injuries n ISPR says Pakistani border troops gave befitting response against the uncalled for aggression,  but avoided targeting innocent civilians.

ISLAMABAD    -    At least six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on Sunday when Afghan Border Forces opened  “unprovoked and in- discriminate fire” on  the civilian population  in Balochistan’s Cha- man district, said the In- ter-Services Public Rela- tions (ISPR) directorate.  The army’s media  wing said that on De- cember 11, the Afghan  Border Forces opened  unprovoked and indis- criminate fire of heavy  weapons including artil- lery/ mortar onto the ci- vilian population in Cha- man, the border district  of Balochistan, causing  martyrdom of six civil- ians with another 17 in- dividuals being injured.  “Pakistani border  troops have given be- fitting albeit measured  response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” said the ISPR. Later, Pakistan also  approached Afghan au- thorities at Kabul to  highlight severity of the situation and demanded a strict action to obviate  any such recurrence of the incident in future. The Afghan rockets landed in Killi Sheikh Lal Muhammad in the Pakistani territory at  the border, a senior of- ficial of the district ad- ministration confirmed  on the condition of an- onymity. “We were sit- ting inside the house  when a rocket land- ed near our house,” Ni- zamuddin, a resident of  the area said and add- ed that one of his cous- ins was martyred in the  attack. The Medical Su- perintendent of Civil  Hospital Chaman said that they have received six dead bodies at the hospital, adding that 30 injured were also  brought to the hospital for medical treatment. An emergency was  declared in the hospi- tal to provide medical  treatment to the injured of the attack. However,  critically injured peo- ple were rushed to Civ- il Hospital Quetta for  medical treatment.  Condemning the in- cident, Interior Minis- ter Rana Sanaullah ex- pressed his concerns  over the unprovoked firing by the Afghan  forces. He said that de- tails are being gathered  regarding the tragic in- cident, adding that the  use of heavy weapons by Afghan forces was concerning. The interior minister  requested the Baloch- istan government to  provide full assistance to the affected citizens. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured citizens. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Quddus  Bizenjo strongly con- demned the attack. In  a statement, he direct- ed the administration to  protect the civilians. He instructed the health department to make sure provision of better health facilities to the injured. Meanwhile, Afghan official Noor Ahmad, in Kandahar, the province on the Afghan side of  the border, told the internation- al media that the incident was  accidental and the situation had returned to normal after the  two sides had a meeting. He gave no further details on any casualties on the Afghan side. The Chaman border – also known as Friendship Gate – connects Balochistan province to Afghanistan’s Kandahar.  It was closed last month af- ter an armed Afghan reportedly  crossed onto Pakistan’s side of  the border and opened fire on  security troops, martyring a sol- dier and injuring another two.  The Taliban-led govern- ment in Afghanistan termed  the event ‘sad’ and reported- ly assigned a high-level delega- tion to probe the incident and  find the perpetrator. Later that month, eight people, including  two children and three FC per- sonnel, were injured in Kurram  district as Afghans from across the border opened fire on them  over a dispute over the con- struction of a road.  According to reports, Afghans crossed the border into the  Kharlachi area of Kurram dis- trict and “illegally” tried to build  a road. The locals there tried to stop them from building a road on their farmlands. This led to an exchange of fire  and unrest in the area. The Af- ghans fired mortar shells in- side Kharlachi, Borki and oth- er localities of the area, injuring  eight people, including two chil- dren and three FC personnel.

