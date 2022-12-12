Share:

LAHORE - The Sindh Sports Board-supported 8th Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Ranking Tennis Championship 2022 will commence today (Monday) at Islamabad Tennis Complex. PPP Senator Taj Haider, along with Senator Farhatullah Babar and Chief Organizer Fazal Subhan, said this during a press conference. “We are holding this event in memory of Benazir Bhutto while representatives of ITF will also participate in this championship. “Benazir Bhutto Tennis Academy has also been established to support poor talented tennis players,” said Taj Haider, adding Federal Minister for IPC Ehsan ur Reman Mazari has also approved the grant for the tennis academy. “We are hoping that Ministry of IPC and PSB will play their positive role and support for the tennis academy.” Senator Taj said he has requested the Prime Minister to abolish the customs duty on sports goods for the promotion of sports in Pakistan. Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the establishment of Benazir Academy will be beneficial for promotion of tennis and it will also prove very helpful for poor talented players.” The tournament will be played in 13 categories including men’s singles and doubles, ladies’ singles, boys U-18, girls U-18, boys U-14, girls U-14, girls/boys U-12, girls/boys U-10, special child, seniors doubles 45+, senior doubles 60+ and open media.