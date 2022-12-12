Share:

Swat - The Swat police successfully resolved a blind murder case and arrested accused for killing a 19- year old youngster. According to police, a murder case of teenager Zain-ur-Rehman s/o Sami-ur-Rehman resident of Malookabad Mingora was was registered to Manglawar Police Station on December 5, 2022. The dead body of the teenager was recovered from the crime scene. Police registered FIR and started investigation. The RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan and DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur tasked SP Investigation to arrest of culprit. The DPO Swat formed a team which after hectic efforts netted the accused Asmat Ali s/o Akhtar Ali resident of Malookabad Mingora.