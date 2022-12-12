Share:

ISLAMABAD-All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) to observe sit-in in front of Higher Education Commission (HEC) against the behaviour of HEC authorities who are bent upon ignoring the genuine problems and issues faced by the teaching community of the universities.

All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) will observe sit-in in front of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Head Office, Sector H-9, Islamabad from Wednesday, December 14, 2022, said a press statement issued here Sunday.

The sit-in will continue till the demands of APUBTA are met and promotion policy is approved by the HEC commission to the entire satisfaction of university teachers.

It was decided in a meeting of the core committee of APUBTA here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by the President Dr. Sami ur Rehman, General Secretary Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr. Imtiaz Shafiq, Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid, Dr. Kamran Zakaria, Dr. Manzoor Naazer, Dr. Zafar, Dr. Jawad, Dr. Hamid, besides others. The participants expressed their serious reservations on the behaviour of HEC authorities who are bent upon ignoring the genuine problems and issues faced by the teaching community of the university. About 88 percent of the university teachers are deprived of their right to promotion due to imprudent and discriminatory policies made by HEC in the past. All officials working in the public sector have the right to promotion but this right has been denied to universities teachers except the 12 percent those on TTS.

The deprived university teachers are protesting for the last three years demanding HEC to give them service structure and promotion policy analogous to that already in vogue in other government departments. APUBTA leadership has so far held 35 meetings with HEC authorities in order to resolve longstanding promotion and seniority related issues of about 40,000 BPS faculty members working in public sector universities of Pakistan. The HEC authorities signed two written agreements, besides a few verbal commitments, to get approved by HEC Commission the policy regarding promotion of BPS within a stipulated timeframe but nothing concrete has so for been done in this respect. The HEC authorities also gave assurances in the meetings of the respective standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan in this respect but still using delaying techniques to prolong the process.

Meanwhile, HEC authorities strove to pursue the divide and rule policy in order to undermine the struggle of university teachers at the platform of APUBTA. The members of the core committee chalked out the plan for the sit-in and assigned various duties related to organizing the protest to the concerned committees.