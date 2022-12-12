Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work on ongoing development projects of Rawalpindi division on fast track.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while reviewing the progress on the development schemes of the Division had directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to monitor the progress of different development schemes and ensure quality construction work in their respective districts.

He further said out of total 558 development schemes across the division, 403 projects were ongoing while 155 new projects were also launched for which funds amounting to Rs 24,156 million had been released.

The Commissioner said the welfare of the people was the first priority of the incumbent government and directed the authorities that no compromise should be made in the quality of construction work and regular monitoring should be ensured.

The officers concerned were directed to visit project sites on regular basis and update the Commissioner office about the progress of the schemes.

The officers should also regularly monitor the construction work through the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects App and ensure that data of their concerned schemes are updated regularly.

All-out efforts should be made to complete development projects within the stipulated time frame and once completed these projects would bring relief to the general public.

According to the Director of Development, under the annual development program 2022-23, district Rawalpindi has 217 schemes, district Attock 47 schemes, district Chakwal 49 schemes, district Jhelum 57 schemes and 33 projects of district Talagang.

Most of these schemes are related to schools, health department, WASA, public health, highways and local government, he said adding all the officers concerned were updating the progress of all the schemes using smart monitoring of development project App which had strengthened the monitoring system and now the record could be checked anytime and everywhere.