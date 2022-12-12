Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday questioned Paki- stan Tehrik-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan when he will dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw provincial assemblies. “I heard ghari chor (watch thief) did a press conference. Did he dissolve KP and Punjab as- semblies? Of course not. His efforts to turn insti- tutions into his ‘tiger force’ to do his unconstitu- tional bidding failed before and will fail again,” Bilawal tweeted. PTI chief Imran Khan earlier in the day had said that the PTI would not negotiate with ‘gang of thieves’. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned threats to Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan and assured him of every possible support. In a statement, he said that threatening tele- phonic calls to the ANP leader were part of terror- ism and terrorists won’t be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker, or the com- mon man. Bilawal said that the government and the entire nation are on the same page about their strong stance against terrorism, asking the concerned au- thorities to bring the accused before the law and ensure the security of Aimal Wali Khan.